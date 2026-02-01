Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Michael Carrick speaks out on Man United fan protest against Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers

Manchester United fan group The 1958 is mounting another protest against the club’s ownership (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United fan group The 1958 is mounting another protest against the club’s ownership (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Manchester United fans are planning to protest against the club's owners ahead of their fixture against Fulham on Sunday.
  • Manager Michael Carrick stated that he and the players are not offended by the planned demonstrations.
  • Carrick believes the team maintains a strong connection with the supporters, separate from their grievances with the club's hierarchy.
  • The 1958 fan group has criticised co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family, citing a “dysfunctional ownership model” and alleging they “cream money off the club”.
  • Despite the protests, Carrick highlighted the 'pretty special' connection felt with fans during his impressive start, which includes victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.
