Michael Carrick speaks out on Man United fan protest against Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers
- Manchester United fans are planning to protest against the club's owners ahead of their fixture against Fulham on Sunday.
- Manager Michael Carrick stated that he and the players are not offended by the planned demonstrations.
- Carrick believes the team maintains a strong connection with the supporters, separate from their grievances with the club's hierarchy.
- The 1958 fan group has criticised co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family, citing a “dysfunctional ownership model” and alleging they “cream money off the club”.
- Despite the protests, Carrick highlighted the 'pretty special' connection felt with fans during his impressive start, which includes victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.
