Man United star pulls out of international duty after suffering injury in Tottenham draw
- Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko sustained an injury during the 2-2 draw against Tottenham, causing him to limp off the pitch.
- Despite withdrawing from Slovenia's World Cup qualifiers, United are confident the £73m signing avoided a major injury.
- Sesko will be assessed at the Carrington training complex, with hopes he may be available for the upcoming match against Everton on 24 November.
- The summer signing from RB Leipzig has scored two goals in 12 appearances for United.
- Separately, Lisandro Martinez, who has not played this season, will train with Argentina, accompanied by a United performance team member, as he continues his recovery.