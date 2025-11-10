Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United star pulls out of international duty after suffering injury in Tottenham draw

Man United are optimistic Benjamin Sesko has not suffered a major injury
Man United are optimistic Benjamin Sesko has not suffered a major injury (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
  • Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko sustained an injury during the 2-2 draw against Tottenham, causing him to limp off the pitch.
  • Despite withdrawing from Slovenia's World Cup qualifiers, United are confident the £73m signing avoided a major injury.
  • Sesko will be assessed at the Carrington training complex, with hopes he may be available for the upcoming match against Everton on 24 November.
  • The summer signing from RB Leipzig has scored two goals in 12 appearances for United.
  • Separately, Lisandro Martinez, who has not played this season, will train with Argentina, accompanied by a United performance team member, as he continues his recovery.
