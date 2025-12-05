Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pep Guardiola highlights Man City’s weakness following Fulham thriller

Pep Guardiola after Man City beat Fulham 5-4
  • Pep Guardiola says that Manchester City have learned from their recent narrow 5-4 victory against Fulham, despite having led 5-1, and a 3-2 win over Leeds.
  • Guardiola expressed concern over the number of goals conceded in these matches, highlighting the high average of shots on target faced by his team.
  • City are preparing to host Sunderland, with Guardiola acknowledging the Black Cats' impressive performance this season, placing them sixth in the Premier League.
  • Midfielder Rodri remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, making him doubtful for the upcoming Champions League match against Real Madrid.
  • Guardiola clarified that left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri's limited game time is due to an injury and the strong performance of Nico O’Reilly, rather than his own form.
