The one thing that can stop Guardiola breaking an English football record
- Manchester City defeated Newcastle 3-1, securing a 5-1 aggregate victory in the Carabao Cup semi-final.
- The win propels Pep Guardiola's side into the final, where they will face Arsenal, managed by his former assistant Mikel Arteta.
- Guardiola is now one victory away from an unprecedented fifth Carabao Cup, which would make him the most successful manager in the competition's history.
- Omar Marmoush scored two goals for City, while goalkeeper James Trafford made several crucial saves to deny Newcastle an equaliser.
- Newcastle's defence of their trophy ended, with manager Eddie Howe's tactical decisions questioned and Anthony Elanga scoring their sole goal.
