Man City open talks with transfer target wanted by Liverpool
- Manchester City have opened talks with Bournemouth to sign winger Antoine Semenyo, who has a £65m release clause.
- Liverpool are also interested in the Ghana international and are considering triggering his release clause.
- Manchester United and Chelsea previously showed interest, though Chelsea decided against pursuing the transfer further.
- Semenyo, the Premier League's third-highest scorer this season with nine goals, wishes to decide his next club before 1 January.
- The £65m release clause in Semenyo's contract is reportedly set to expire on 10 January.