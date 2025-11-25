Man City lose at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Guardiola’s big night
- Manchester City suffered a 0-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in Pep Guardiola's 100th Champions League match as manager.
- Guardiola's decision to field a second-string side, making 10 changes, was criticised as managerial complacency and backfired.
- Alejandro Grimaldo and Patrick Schick scored for an impressive Bayer Leverkusen, securing their victory.
- The loss marks Manchester City's second consecutive defeat across all competitions, following their loss to Newcastle.
- This unexpected setback could complicate City's progression in the Champions League, potentially forcing them into a knockout play-off round.