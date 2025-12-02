Man City hold off Fulham fightback to win nine-goal thriller
- Manchester City secured a dramatic 5-4 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage, having initially held a commanding 5-1 lead.
- The game saw Erling Haaland score his 100th Premier League goal, becoming the quickest player to reach the milestone in just 111 matches, surpassing Alan Shearer's record.
- City's goals were scored by Haaland, Phil Foden (two), and a deflected shot, with Jeremy Doku providing crucial assists.
- Fulham mounted a remarkable second-half comeback with goals from Alex Iwobi and a quick double from substitute Samuel Chukwueze, bringing the score to 5-4.
- Despite the win, City's defensive vulnerabilities were highlighted, leaving them two points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League title race.