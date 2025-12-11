Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pep Guardiola makes frank admission over Man City’s Champions League chances

Playing Real Madrid is always my biggest game - Guardiola
  • Manchester City secured a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in a compelling Champions League encounter.
  • The win propelled City to fourth in the league phase standings, getting their campaign back on track after a previous loss.
  • Despite the memorable victory, manager Pep Guardiola stated his team needs significant improvement to win the Champions League, deeming their current level "not quite enough" for the semi-finals.
  • Real Madrid initially led through Rodrygo, but City responded with goals from Nico O’Reilly and an Erling Haaland penalty before half-time.
  • Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, facing intense scrutiny over his team's poor run, praised his players' effort and attitude despite the loss, which further intensified speculation about his future.
