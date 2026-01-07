City winless run continues after being held by Brighton
- Manchester City drew 1-1 with Brighton, extending their winless run to three consecutive games.
- Erling Haaland scored a penalty for City, but Kaoru Mitoma equalised for Brighton with his first goal since September.
- The result means Premier League leaders Arsenal have an opportunity to move eight points clear at the top of the table.
- City's defence was affected by injuries, leading to an unfamiliar backline that included debutant Max Alleyne.
- Both Haaland and substitute Rayan Cherki missed late chances that could have secured a victory for Manchester City.