Macclesfield make FA Cup history with greatest upset of all time
- Non-league Macclesfield, from the sixth tier, produced one of the biggest FA Cup upsets ever by defeating holders Crystal Palace 2-1 at Moss Rose.
- The victory marks the first time FA Cup holders have lost to non-league opposition since 1909, with a 117-place difference between the two clubs.
- Goals from captain Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Rickett secured the historic win for Macclesfield, managed by John Rooney, brother of Wayne Rooney.
- The emotional win was dedicated to young forward Ethan McLeod, who tragically died in a car accident less than a month prior.
- Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner expressed his frustration, stating his team “deserved to lose” due to a lack of quality and pride shown on the pitch.