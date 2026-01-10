Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Macclesfield make FA Cup history with greatest upset of all time

Macclesfield fans invade pitch as club knock out Crystal Palace in huge FA Cup shock
  • Non-league Macclesfield, from the sixth tier, produced one of the biggest FA Cup upsets ever by defeating holders Crystal Palace 2-1 at Moss Rose.
  • The victory marks the first time FA Cup holders have lost to non-league opposition since 1909, with a 117-place difference between the two clubs.
  • Goals from captain Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Rickett secured the historic win for Macclesfield, managed by John Rooney, brother of Wayne Rooney.
  • The emotional win was dedicated to young forward Ethan McLeod, who tragically died in a car accident less than a month prior.
  • Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner expressed his frustration, stating his team “deserved to lose” due to a lack of quality and pride shown on the pitch.
