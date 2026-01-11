Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Macclesfield owner says club feels like they won FA Cup following Crystal Palace win

Macclesfield F.C.'s fans and players celebrate on the pitch after the match
Macclesfield F.C.'s fans and players celebrate on the pitch after the match (REUTERS)
  • Macclesfield, a non-league club, caused a major FA Cup upset by defeating Premier League holders Crystal Palace 2-1 in the third round.
  • Owner Robert Smethurst described the victory as an "unbelievable" experience, feeling as though his side had won the FA Cup itself.
  • Goals from Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts secured the win for Macclesfield, despite a late goal from Crystal Palace's Yeremy Pino.
  • The club, reformed in 2020, has achieved three promotions and is currently 14th in the National League North with games in hand.
  • Smethurst dedicated the historic win to the fans and to player Ethan McLeod, who tragically died in an accident last month.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in