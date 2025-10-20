Maccabi Tel Aviv blames Hapoel fans for derby cancellation chaos
- Maccabi Tel Aviv have distanced themselves after their derby match against Hapoel was cancelled, saying flares were thrown by Hapoel fans and they are not to blame.
- The derby cancellation followed a decision to ban Maccabi fans from attending their Europa League match against Aston Villa next month due to safety concerns.
- West Midlands Police supported the ban, classifying the fixture as “high risk” due to previous violent clashes and hate crime offences involving Maccabi fans.
- The Fare network, which monitors discrimination, said that Maccabi fans are “well known for their racism” and has reported their discriminatory behaviour multiple times.
- Hapoel Tel Aviv criticised the police for their handling of the derby cancellation, accusing them of preparing for a “war” rather than a sporting event.