Police clarify Jewish community role in Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban

Police push back protestors outside Villa Park as Aston Villa host Maccabi Tel Aviv
  • West Midlands Police have clarified that an officer did not intend to imply that members of the Jewish community explicitly supported the exclusion of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from a Europa League match.
  • Assistant Chief Constable Mike O'Hara had previously told the Home Affairs Committee that some Jewish community representatives did not want Maccabi fans to attend the game against Aston Villa.
  • The decision to ban supporters of the Israeli team from the early November match sparked political uproar, including anger from Sir Keir Starmer.
  • The ban was partly based on police intelligence citing alleged violent clashes and hate crime during a previous match in Amsterdam, which Dutch police have since disputed.
  • West Midlands Police have apologised to Jewish community representatives in Birmingham.
