Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Maccabi Tel Aviv coach speaks out after fans banned from Aston Villa match

Birmingham MP defends ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending Aston Villa game
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters have been banned from attending their Europa League match against Aston Villa at Villa Park due to safety concerns.
  • The decision, made by Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group, sparked a political debate, with Keir Starmer calling it “wrong”, though Maccabi subsequently declined any tickets if the ban was reversed.
  • Maccabi manager Zarko Lazetic expressed sadness over the empty away section but emphasised focusing on the football match.
  • A significant security operation is planned for the match, involving over 700 police officers, specialist units, and the use of Section 60 stop and search powers, amid expected pro-Palestine protests.
  • Aston Villa manager Unai Emery avoided questions regarding the controversy, focusing instead on the team's performance and respect for the Europa League competition.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in