Luke Littler to begin World Darts Championship title defence against Lithuanian qualifier

Luke Littler won his first world title when he was only 17 in January
Luke Littler won his first world title when he was only 17 in January (Getty Images)
  • Defending champion Luke Littler, 18, will face Lithuanian qualifier Darius Labanauskas in the first round of the World Darts Championship.
  • This year’s tournament has been expanded to 128 players and Littler discovered his first-round opponent when the draw was made on Monday afternoon.
  • Meanwhile, 2024 champion Luke Humphries will take on Ted Evetts, three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen has been paired with Japanese qualifier Mitsuhiko Tatsunami, and Michael Smith will play Lisa Ashton.
  • The popular Stephen Bunting, who lost to Littler in the semi-finals at last year’s tournament, will play Sebastian Bialecki in the first round, while female rising star Beau Greaves is due to face Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney.
  • The tournament at Alexandra Palace is due to run from 11 December to 3 January.

