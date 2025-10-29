Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mishap sees Luke Littler barred from darts tournament

Luke Littler gets emotional after historic World Darts final win
  • Luke Littler will not compete in Wednesday's Players Championship event after missing the strict 11am registration deadline.
  • The world No 2 was unable to register for the tournament in Wigan due to being stuck in traffic.
  • This absence means Littler misses one of the final two opportunities for players to secure their spots in the season-ending Players Championship finals in Minehead.
  • Littler had recently boosted his qualification hopes for the finals with a victory at Players Championship 32 earlier this month.
  • He made light of the situation on social media, stating he intended to go “back to bed”.
