Mishap sees Luke Littler barred from darts tournament
- Luke Littler will not compete in Wednesday's Players Championship event after missing the strict 11am registration deadline.
- The world No 2 was unable to register for the tournament in Wigan due to being stuck in traffic.
- This absence means Littler misses one of the final two opportunities for players to secure their spots in the season-ending Players Championship finals in Minehead.
- Littler had recently boosted his qualification hopes for the finals with a victory at Players Championship 32 earlier this month.
- He made light of the situation on social media, stating he intended to go “back to bed”.