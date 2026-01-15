Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luke Littler thrashes history-maker Paul Lim, 71, in Bahrain Darts Masters

Luke Littler eased past Paul Lim on Thursday (Adam Dvay/PA)
Luke Littler eased past Paul Lim on Thursday (Adam Dvay/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Luke Littler faced Paul Lim in the Bahrain Darts Masters on Thursday evening in his first match since retaining his world title earlier this month.
  • Lim, 71, created history when he became the oldest ever winner at the World Championship last month before he was beaten by former world champion Luke Humphries.
  • Lim was no match for Littler on Thursday as the 18-year-old sensation raced to a dominant 6-1 victory.
  • The highlight of the match came in the third leg when Littler completed a 170 checkout to the delight of the crowd.
  • Littler, who will turn 19 next week, is through to the next round as he looks to add another title to his collection.

