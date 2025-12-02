Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Luke Littler on Young Sports Personality of the Year shortlist alongside Lionesses hero

Luke Littler is on the shortlist for Young Sports Personality of the Year (John Walton/PA)
Luke Littler is on the shortlist for Young Sports Personality of the Year (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Luke Littler has been shortlisted for the 2025 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.
  • He became the youngest ever World Darts Champion at 17 in January, marking the start of a dominant year.
  • Littler is joined on the shortlist by Lionesses hero Michelle Agyemang and rising female cricket star Davina Perrin.
  • Having won the Young Sports Personality prize last year, Littler is also considered a frontrunner for the main award this year.
  • The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, 18 December, in Salford.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in