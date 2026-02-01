Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Luke Littler hailed ‘greatest ever’ after fourth consecutive major title win

Luke Littler has won the World Masters
Luke Littler has won the World Masters
  • Luke Littler, 19, has secured his fourth consecutive major darts title by winning the World Masters in Milton Keynes.
  • He defeated defending champion and main rival Luke Humphries 6-5 in a tense final, marking his fourth major final victory over Humphries.
  • Littler survived match darts in both the opening round and semi-final stages before claiming the title.
  • Humphries, who was displaced as world number one by Littler, praised him as “the greatest dart player to ever live”.
  • This victory means Littler has now won nine of the 11 major televised tournaments in his two years on tour.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in