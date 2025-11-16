Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Luke Littler makes more darts history by becoming world number one

Luke Littler
Luke Littler (PA Wire)
  • Luke Littler has become the youngest ever world number one in darts, making history at 18 years old.
  • He secured the top ranking by defeating Danny Noppert in the semi-final of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.
  • Littler surpasses Michael van Gerwen, who previously held the record for the youngest world number one at 24.
  • The Warrington-born star will now face his rival Luke Humphries in the Grand Slam final, continuing their intense competition.
  • Littler expressed pride in his achievement, while Humphries, the former world number one, stated his intention to reclaim the top spot at the World Championship.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in