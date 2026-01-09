Luke Littler agrees record deal after world championship victory
- Luke Littler, the 18-year-old darts sensation, has signed the most lucrative deal in darts history.
- The agreement with his dart supplier, Target Darts, is reportedly worth £20 million over 10 years.
- This record-breaking deal includes potential earnings, bonuses, and a percentage of sales from his branded products.
- Littler recently secured his second world championship title at Alexandra Palace and has significantly elevated the sport's mainstream appeal since his 2024 debut.
- The two-time world champion, who also has deals with Xbox, KP Nuts, and Boohoo Man, expressed delight at continuing his long-term partnership with Target.