Eggs thrown at former Spain football president Luis Rubiales during book launch
- Luis Rubiales, the former Spanish football president, was pelted with eggs at his book launch in Madrid.
- The incident took place on Thursday as Rubiales promoted his new book, Matar a Rubiales (Killing Rubiales)
- Rubiales was previously found guilty of sexual assault for kissing Spain women’s defender Jenni Hermoso after their 2023 World Cup victory.
- Footage shows him attempting to dodge the eggs before confronting the assailant in the crowd.
- In a bizarre twist, Rubiales later claimed to a news outlet that the person who threw the eggs was his 'deranged' uncle.