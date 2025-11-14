Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eggs thrown at former Spain football president Luis Rubiales during book launch

Former Spanish football president Luis Rubiales pelted with eggs at book launch
  • Luis Rubiales, the former Spanish football president, was pelted with eggs at his book launch in Madrid.
  • The incident took place on Thursday as Rubiales promoted his new book, Matar a Rubiales (Killing Rubiales)
  • Rubiales was previously found guilty of sexual assault for kissing Spain women’s defender Jenni Hermoso after their 2023 World Cup victory.
  • Footage shows him attempting to dodge the eggs before confronting the assailant in the crowd.
  • In a bizarre twist, Rubiales later claimed to a news outlet that the person who threw the eggs was his 'deranged' uncle.
In full

