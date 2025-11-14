Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luis Rubiales has eggs thrown at him ‘by own uncle’ during public event

Luis Rubiales leaves court as judge gives former FA president restraining order
  • Luis Rubiales, the former Spanish FA president, had eggs thrown at him during a book launch in Madrid for his new book, "Matar a Rubiales" ("Killing Rubiales").
  • Rubiales alleged that his own uncle, whom he described as a "troublemaker," was the aggressor.
  • After being struck by an egg, Rubiales confronted the man, stating he initially feared the aggressor might have been carrying a weapon.
  • The aggressor has since been arrested by Spanish police, though the family connection has not yet been confirmed by authorities.
  • The incident follows Rubiales's three-year ban from Fifa and a fine for sexual assault after kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent during the 2023 Women's World Cup celebrations.
