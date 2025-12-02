Lucas Paqueta ‘not okay’ after red card against Liverpool
- West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta was sent off for dissent during Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at the London Stadium.
- The red card incident followed a two-year FA investigation into spot-fixing allegations against Paqueta, from which he was cleared in July.
- After his dismissal, Paqueta took to social media to criticise the FA, stating he had not been provided with “psychological support”.
- West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that Paqueta has since apologised to him and the wider squad for his mistake.
- Nuno expressed hope that the club can now move past the controversy, but admitted Paqueta is “not okay” and is “suffering”.