Independent

Independent Bulletin

Lucas Paqueta ‘not okay’ after red card against Liverpool

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta was sent off for two offences of dissent against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)
West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta was sent off for two offences of dissent against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
  • West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta was sent off for dissent during Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at the London Stadium.
  • The red card incident followed a two-year FA investigation into spot-fixing allegations against Paqueta, from which he was cleared in July.
  • After his dismissal, Paqueta took to social media to criticise the FA, stating he had not been provided with “psychological support”.
  • West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that Paqueta has since apologised to him and the wider squad for his mistake.
  • Nuno expressed hope that the club can now move past the controversy, but admitted Paqueta is “not okay” and is “suffering”.
In full

