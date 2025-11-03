Los Angeles Dodgers win second straight World Series as odds for three-peat emerge
- The Los Angeles Dodgers are the early favorites to win the 2026 World Series, with odds of +350 from FanDuel and BetMGM.
- This follows their recent victories in the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays and the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.
- Oddsmakers anticipate a potential rematch between the Dodgers and the New York Yankees, who are second favorites at +700/+750.
- Key players such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman are expected to lead the Dodgers, while Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole will be central to the Yankees' campaign.
- Other strong contenders include the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets in the National League, and the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros in the American League.