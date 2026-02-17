Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is Lloyd Kelly? The English defender featuring for Juventus in the Champions League

Kelly (middle, No 6) has become a mainstay in the Juventus defence
Kelly (middle, No 6) has become a mainstay in the Juventus defence (Burak Kara/Getty Images)
  • Kelly joined Bristol City at the age of 12 and rose through the academy to the first team, where he made is debut aged 18 in 2017.
  • He joined Premier League side Bournemouth in 2019 and, in 2022, was named as club captain.
  • In June 2024, Kelly then joined Newcastle on a free transfer, reuniting with former coach Eddie Howe.
  • The following February, he joined Serie A side Juventus, initially on loan, before the deal was made permanent three months later.
  • Kelly has also represented England at youth level but is yet to make his full international debut.

