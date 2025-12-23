Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Arne Slot rules out player recall as Liverpool face injury crisis

Arne Slot
Arne Slot (AP)
  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot has ruled out recalling Harvey Elliott from his loan spell at Aston Villa, despite the club's growing injury crisis.
  • The Reds face significant squad depletion with Alexander Isak sidelined for months due to a broken leg, Mohamed Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Dominik Szoboszlai suspended.
  • Conor Bradley and Cody Gakpo are also considered 50-50 for Liverpool's upcoming Premier League fixtures against Wolves and Leeds United.
  • Slot emphasised that his immediate focus is on the two upcoming home games, urging his available players and the fans to 'roll their sleeves up' to secure results.
  • The manager also dismissed speculation regarding a January transfer for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, stating his attention is solely on the current squad.
