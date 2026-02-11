How Liverpool ended Sunderland’s unbeaten home run
- Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, ending the Black Cats' 12-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League.
- Virgil van Dijk scored the decisive goal in the 61st minute, heading in from a Mohamed Salah corner.
- Florian Wirtz came closest to scoring for Liverpool in the first half, hitting the post.
- Sunderland's new signing Nilson Angulo made his full club debut, while Liverpool made two changes to their starting line-up.
- Liverpool's Wataru Endo was stretchered off in the 69th minute after landing awkwardly.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks