Liverpool v Manchester City ends in drama and VAR controversy

Always better to win trophies than attractive football - Guardiola
  • Manchester City pulled off a late comeback to beat Liverpool 2-1 after late controversy that saw a goal disallowed.
  • Dominik Szoboszlai scored a stunning free-kick to give Liverpool the lead, but Bernardo Silva poached an equaliser before Erling Haaland converted a late penalty to settle the game.
  • Cherki scored a bizarre goal on a counterattack, but VAR disallowed the goal due to a foul from Szoboszlai on Haaland in the penalty area.
  • The Hungarian midfielder was sent off in the process, with an indirect free kick awarded.
  • The result means Manchester City are now six points behind title leaders Arsenal with 13 games left to play.
