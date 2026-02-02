Liverpool fend off Chelsea to sign new defender
- Liverpool have agreed a £55m deal with Rennes for 20-year-old centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.
- The fee for Jacquet, who was also a Chelsea target, could rise to £60m with add-ons, potentially making him Liverpool's second most expensive defender after Virgil van Dijk.
- Jacquet will move to Anfield in the summer, but will be loaned back to Rennes for the remainder of the current season.
- This signing follows Liverpool's unsuccessful attempt to sign Marc Guehi, whose move broke down on the last day of the summer transfer window.
- The club also explored a loan move for Lutsharel Geertruida for the rest of the season, but deemed the deal too complicated.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks