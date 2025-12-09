No Salah, no problem as robust Liverpool overcome Inter Milan
- Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory against Inter Milan at San Siro, with Dominik Szoboszlai converting a penalty.
- The win validated manager Arne Slot's decision to exclude Mohamed Salah from the squad following his recent media outburst.
- Despite a depleted squad, Liverpool delivered an organised and defensively robust performance, keeping a clean sheet against Serie A's top scorers.
- Arne Slot demonstrated tactical flexibility by deploying a diamond midfield, adapting his game plan effectively for the European away fixture.
- This crucial result extends Liverpool's unbeaten run to four matches, a streak that commenced after Salah was initially dropped from the team.