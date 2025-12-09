Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

No Salah, no problem as robust Liverpool overcome Inter Milan

Dominik Szoboszlai scores from the penalty spot
Dominik Szoboszlai scores from the penalty spot (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
  • Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory against Inter Milan at San Siro, with Dominik Szoboszlai converting a penalty.
  • The win validated manager Arne Slot's decision to exclude Mohamed Salah from the squad following his recent media outburst.
  • Despite a depleted squad, Liverpool delivered an organised and defensively robust performance, keeping a clean sheet against Serie A's top scorers.
  • Arne Slot demonstrated tactical flexibility by deploying a diamond midfield, adapting his game plan effectively for the European away fixture.
  • This crucial result extends Liverpool's unbeaten run to four matches, a streak that commenced after Salah was initially dropped from the team.
