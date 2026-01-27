Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool forced into tactical change for Champions League clash

Frimpong on fitness, form and settling at Liverpool ahead of Qarabag UCL game
  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot faces a defensive crisis for their Champions League match against Qarabag, with multiple key centre-backs unavailable.
  • Joe Gomez has been ruled out with a hip injury, joining Giovanni Leoni (out for the season) and Ibrahima Konate (compassionate leave) on the sidelines.
  • Due to the lack of available central defenders, a midfielder, likely Wataru Endo, is expected to play alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence.
  • Slot anticipates Joe Gomez will return relatively soon and Ibrahima Konate is also expected back shortly, though neither will feature against Qarabag.
  • Vice-captain Andy Robertson is expected to remain at Anfield despite an approach from Tottenham, with Slot confirming his presence in the squad.
In full

