Liverpool boss coy on Alisson’s return from injury

Alisson out a few weeks, Ekitike and Chiesa maybe fit - Slot
  • Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is a doubt for the upcoming match against Manchester United after sustaining a hamstring injury.
  • Manager Arne Slot confirmed Alisson will miss Saturday's Premier League fixture against Chelsea and will not join the Brazil national team.
  • Alisson's injury occurred during Liverpool's Champions League defeat at Galatasaray earlier in the week.
  • Giorgi Mamardashvili, signed for £29m, is set to make his first Premier League start for Liverpool against Chelsea as Alisson's replacement.
  • Slot expressed uncertainty regarding Alisson's exact recovery timeline, noting the goalkeeper has a history of hamstring issues.
