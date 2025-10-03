Liverpool boss coy on Alisson’s return from injury
- Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is a doubt for the upcoming match against Manchester United after sustaining a hamstring injury.
- Manager Arne Slot confirmed Alisson will miss Saturday's Premier League fixture against Chelsea and will not join the Brazil national team.
- Alisson's injury occurred during Liverpool's Champions League defeat at Galatasaray earlier in the week.
- Giorgi Mamardashvili, signed for £29m, is set to make his first Premier League start for Liverpool against Chelsea as Alisson's replacement.
- Slot expressed uncertainty regarding Alisson's exact recovery timeline, noting the goalkeeper has a history of hamstring issues.