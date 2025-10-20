Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool summer signing issued warning after poor start to life at Anfield

Maguire strikes late as Man United grab famous Anfield win
  • Jamie Carragher has issued a warning to Liverpool's Florian Wirtz regarding his inauspicious start in the Premier League.
  • Carragher asserted that successful foreign players typically 'hit the ground running' upon arriving in England, citing examples like Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez.
  • Wirtz, a £116m summer signing, is yet to register a goal or assist in the Premier League and was benched for Liverpool's recent 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, their fourth consecutive loss.
  • The pundit questioned how long players should be given to adapt, suggesting that a year-long adjustment period is not typical for great signings.
  • Carragher dismissed the notion that Thierry Henry had a slow start, clarifying that his initial goal drought was brief, not a full season, and emphasised that great Liverpool foreign signings perform immediately.
