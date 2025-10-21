Why Liverpool’s trip to Germany for Champions League game was delayed
- Liverpool's flight to Germany for their Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt was delayed due to a mechanical issue with the plane.
- The delay led to the cancellation of the club's scheduled pre-match press conference in Frankfurt.
- The team eventually departed over three hours later than planned, aiming to arrive before the airport closed.
- Head coach Arne Slot is attempting to prevent Liverpool from losing a fifth successive match, a feat not seen in 73 years.
- Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was absent from training due to an ankle injury, though Wataru Endo has returned to training.