Liverpool without key duo for Nottingham Forest clash
- Liverpool has been hit with a double injury blow, as Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley are both sidelined with muscle issues and will not feature against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
- Manager Arne Slot confirmed that Bradley is expected to be out for at least three weeks, impacting seven upcoming games.
- Jeremie Frimpong is also injured for a similar duration, leaving Liverpool without a specialist right-back.
- Slot discussed potential defensive solutions, including Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, and Joe Gomez, to cover the right-back position.
- Goalkeeper Alisson is fit again after missing eight games with a hamstring injury and is set to start against Nottingham Forest.