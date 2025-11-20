Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool must strengthen key area in January, claims Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to sign a centre-back in January (Mike Egerton/PA)
  • Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to sign a centre-back in the January transfer window despite their record £450m summer spending.
  • Liverpool's summer outlay included breaking their transfer record twice for Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, alongside bringing in Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Giovanni Leoni.
  • The defending Premier League champions have lost five top-flight matches this season, severely impacting their title retention hopes.
  • Their defensive issues have been exacerbated by a season-ending ACL injury to new signing Leoni, leaving them with only three first-team centre-backs.
  • Carragher criticised the club's summer transfer strategy on Sky Sports, questioning the focus on two strikers in the same position while neglecting a crucial defensive reinforcement.
