Liverpool must strengthen key area in January, claims Jamie Carragher
- Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to sign a centre-back in the January transfer window despite their record £450m summer spending.
- Liverpool's summer outlay included breaking their transfer record twice for Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, alongside bringing in Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Giovanni Leoni.
- The defending Premier League champions have lost five top-flight matches this season, severely impacting their title retention hopes.
- Their defensive issues have been exacerbated by a season-ending ACL injury to new signing Leoni, leaving them with only three first-team centre-backs.
- Carragher criticised the club's summer transfer strategy on Sky Sports, questioning the focus on two strikers in the same position while neglecting a crucial defensive reinforcement.