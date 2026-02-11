Winter Olympics snowboarding event halted as star suffers serious fall
- Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu suffered a terrifying 'Scorpion' crash during Olympic halfpipe qualifying, landing heavily on her left arm and shoulder.
- The PyeongChang silver medallist was stretchered off the course after the incident, which halted action for approximately 10 minutes, with no immediate update on her condition.
- Chloe Kim dominated the qualifying round, finishing first with a commanding performance that included a 13-foot big air leap and a 1080-degree spin.
- Kim's strong showing positions her for a historic attempt at a third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the sport.
- Other top qualifiers for Thursday night's final included Japan's Shimizu Sara and U.S. teammate Maddie Mastro.
