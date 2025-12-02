Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lionesses cap off glorious 2025 with 2-0 win over Ghana

(Action Images via Reuters)
  • England's women's football team, the Lionesses, concluded their homecoming series with a 2-0 victory over Ghana at St Mary's.
  • Lucia Kendall of Aston Villa scored her first international goal in the first half, giving England the lead.
  • Alessia Russo sealed the win with a penalty in stoppage time, following a period of sustained pressure from England.
  • The friendly match, part of a celebratory tour after their Euro 2022 triumph, provided an opportunity for coach Sarina Wiegman to give minutes to second-string players.
  • England dominated the game, hitting the woodwork multiple times, though the 2-0 scoreline did not fully reflect their control.

