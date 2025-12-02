Lionesses cap off glorious 2025 with 2-0 win over Ghana
- England's women's football team, the Lionesses, concluded their homecoming series with a 2-0 victory over Ghana at St Mary's.
- Lucia Kendall of Aston Villa scored her first international goal in the first half, giving England the lead.
- Alessia Russo sealed the win with a penalty in stoppage time, following a period of sustained pressure from England.
- The friendly match, part of a celebratory tour after their Euro 2022 triumph, provided an opportunity for coach Sarina Wiegman to give minutes to second-string players.
- England dominated the game, hitting the woodwork multiple times, though the 2-0 scoreline did not fully reflect their control.