Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lionesses star who suffered a stroke is recalled by Sarina Wiegman

Ellie Roebuck is back in the England squad
Ellie Roebuck is back in the England squad (The FA via Getty Images)
  • Lionesses goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has been recalled to the England squad for the first time since 2023.
  • Her return follows a left occipital infarct, a type of stroke, which she suffered six months after the 2023 World Cup.
  • Roebuck was sidelined for six months and initially feared her football career was over, though she miraculously avoided lasting damage to her vision.
  • She has been called up by Sarina Wiegman for upcoming friendlies against China and Ghana due to injuries to fellow goalkeepers Hannah Hampton and Khiara Keating.
  • After a spell with Barcelona, Roebuck joined Aston Villa and has made two Women's Super League appearances, expressing her readiness to return to international duty.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in