Watch Lionel Messi’s India tour turn chaotic as fans chuck chairs and bottles
- Lionel Messi's tour of India descended into chaos during a walk of honour at Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.
- Fans, who had paid up to 12,000 rupees (£100) to see the footballer, became hostile.
- The crowd's anger stemmed from Messi being obscured by officials and celebrities, and his departure after only 20 minutes.
- Video footage showed disgruntled fans throwing ripped stadium seats and other objects onto the pitch.
- Several individuals climbed over fences surrounding the playing field to hurl objects, with one fan questioning the purpose of their attendance.