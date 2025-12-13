Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch Lionel Messi’s India tour turn chaotic as fans chuck chairs and bottles

  • Lionel Messi's tour of India descended into chaos during a walk of honour at Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.
  • Fans, who had paid up to 12,000 rupees (£100) to see the footballer, became hostile.
  • The crowd's anger stemmed from Messi being obscured by officials and celebrities, and his departure after only 20 minutes.
  • Video footage showed disgruntled fans throwing ripped stadium seats and other objects onto the pitch.
  • Several individuals climbed over fences surrounding the playing field to hurl objects, with one fan questioning the purpose of their attendance.
