Lionel Messi admits he ‘hopes’ to make World Cup 2026
- Lionel Messi has cast doubt on his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite expressing a strong desire to help Argentina defend their title.
- The 38-year-old Inter Miami forward stated his involvement would depend on his physical condition holding up for the tournament.
- Messi highlighted the unique and special significance of the World Cup for Argentina and its fans.
- He acknowledged the emergence of younger talent within the Argentine squad, suggesting manager Lionel Scaloni faces difficult selection decisions.
Messi recently signed a new three-year contract with Inter Miami, committing him to Major League Soccer into his 40s.