US skiing great Lindsey Vonn creates World Cup history as she lays down Olympic marker
- Lindsey Vonn, aged 41, secured her first World Cup victory since 2018, making her the oldest winner of a World Cup event.
- She dominated the opening downhill race in St Moritz, beating her closest competitor by nearly a second.
- Vonn returned to alpine skiing last December after undergoing surgery in 2019 for knee pain that had led to her retirement.
- Her impressive performance raises hopes for her goal of securing a second Olympic gold medal at the Milan-Cortina Games in February.
- Vonn, who won downhill gold at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, expressed emotional satisfaction and confidence following her win.