Lindsey Vonn suffers horror crash at Winter Olympics after racing with ruptured ACL
- American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn crashed during a Winter Olympics downhill event in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
- The incident occurred nine days after she had ruptured her ACL, with her injured left leg giving way after she caught her shoulder on a gate.
- Vonn, the 13th racer on the Olympia delle Tofane course, was attended to by medics at the scene.
- She was subsequently airlifted to hospital, leading to a temporary pause in the competition.
- BBC Sport commentator Chemmy Alcott expressed concern, highlighting the high risk Vonn took by competing with her significant injury.
