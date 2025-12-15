US Olympic legend Lindsey Vonn gives major career update
- Lindsey Vonn, aged 41, made a triumphant return to World Cup downhill racing, silencing critics who questioned her comeback after nearly six years in retirement.
- She dominated the opening speed weekend of the Olympic season, securing a resounding victory in the first downhill and becoming the oldest World Cup winner in history.
- The US star accumulated the most points across three days of racing in St. Moritz, Switzerland, also achieving a second place in another downhill and fourth in a super-G.
- Her exceptional performance has led her to reconsider immediate retirement, and she is now planning to continue racing through to the end of the World Cup season in March rather than retiring immediately after the Winter Olympics.
- Vonn attributes her success partly to critics, stating their disbelief motivates her, and her team highlights improved equipment, increased muscle mass, and focus on recovery.