Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US Olympic legend Lindsey Vonn gives major career update

Lindsey Vonn is now the oldest World Cup winner ever
Lindsey Vonn is now the oldest World Cup winner ever (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Lindsey Vonn, aged 41, made a triumphant return to World Cup downhill racing, silencing critics who questioned her comeback after nearly six years in retirement.
  • She dominated the opening speed weekend of the Olympic season, securing a resounding victory in the first downhill and becoming the oldest World Cup winner in history.
  • The US star accumulated the most points across three days of racing in St. Moritz, Switzerland, also achieving a second place in another downhill and fourth in a super-G.
  • Her exceptional performance has led her to reconsider immediate retirement, and she is now planning to continue racing through to the end of the World Cup season in March rather than retiring immediately after the Winter Olympics.
  • Vonn attributes her success partly to critics, stating their disbelief motivates her, and her team highlights improved equipment, increased muscle mass, and focus on recovery.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in