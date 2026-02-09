Lindsey Vonn’s father gives update on her recovery after Olympics crash
- Lindsey Vonn's father, Alan Kildow, has declared that the American ski superstar will no longer compete after breaking her leg at the Winter Olympics.
- “She’s 41 years old and this is the end of her career,” Alan Kildow told The Associated Press. “There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it.”
- Vonn underwent surgery on her left leg following her fall and helicopter evacuation from the course in Cortina Sunday, and is currently in stable condition at a hospital in Treviso, Italy. Her family watched the crash from the finish area and has been with her at the hospital ever since.
- “She’s a very strong individual,” Kildow said. “She knows physical pain and she understands the circumstances that she finds herself in. And she’s able to handle it. Better than I expected. She’s a very, very strong person. And so I think she’s handling it real well.”
- He added, “She’s well cared for. … And the USOC and the U.S. Ski team have a very, very top-notch doctor with her and she is being very well cared for here in Italy.”
