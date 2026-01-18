British ice dancers miss out on maiden European title
- British ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson secured a bronze medal at the European Championships in Sheffield, marking their fourth consecutive European medal.
- French 2022 Olympic champion Guillaume Cizeron and his new partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry, who only began skating together nine months ago, claimed the gold medal with a season's best free skate score.
- Three-time European champions Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took the silver medal, narrowly beating Fear and Gibson by 0.83 points.
- Fear and Gibson's combined score of 209.51, despite a strong rhythm dance to a Spice Girls medley and an energetic Scottish-themed free skate, was not enough to secure silver.
- Other British skaters also performed well, with Phebe Bekker and James Hernandez finishing 11th, and Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby placing seventh in pairs.