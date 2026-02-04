Liam Rosenior defends Chelsea tactics that left Paul Merson ‘flabbergasted’ in Arsenal loss
- Liam Rosenior has hit back at Paul Merson's criticism of Chelsea's conservative approach during their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal.
- Merson stated he was “flabbergasted” by Chelsea's performance, which resulted in a 4-2 aggregate loss to Arsenal, with Kai Havertz sealing the win.
- Rosenior defended his tactical decisions, remarking that punditry is “easy” in hindsight and that managers are criticised whether they attack or defend if they lose.
- Chelsea registered 14 shots but only two on target, with an expected goals (xG) figure of just 0.68, indicating a failure to create significant scoring opportunities.
- Despite the defeat, which ended a five-game winning streak, Rosenior praised his players' application and intensity, stressing the importance of continued improvement.
