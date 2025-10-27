Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Investigation launched after Liam Lawson narrowly avoids marshals on track

Lawson ‘excited’ to race despite losing Red Bull seat
  • Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson narrowly avoided hitting two marshals who ran onto the track during the Mexico City Grand Prix.
  • The incident occurred after Lawson pitted following a first-lap collision, rejoining the circuit while marshals were collecting debris at turn one.
  • A shaken Lawson expressed his shock over team radio, stating he "could have f****** killed them, mate."
  • The FIA, F1's governing body, confirmed they are investigating the miscommunication that led to marshals being dispatched onto a live track.
  • The event has raised renewed concerns about the FIA's safety protocols, drawing parallels to a similar incident involving Esteban Ocon in 2023.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in