Liam Delap insists Chelsea are only getting better after sweeping aside Barcelona

Liam Delap believes Chelsea are improving match by match (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Liam Delap believes Chelsea are improving match by match (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Chelsea secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.
  • The youthful Chelsea side, managed by Enzo Maresca, delivered a commanding performance, marking a significant moment in his 18 months at the helm.
  • Goals included an outrageous individual effort from Brazilian teenager Estevao and a debut home goal for £30million summer signing Liam Delap.
  • Delap praised the team's execution of their game plan, stating they are “getting better and better, "building something really good" and can perform against any opponent.
  • This superb showing revitalises Chelsea's Champions League campaign, making direct passage to the last-16 likely with two more wins from their remaining three league phase matches.
